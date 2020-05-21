HBLF Diversity Week approaching

Bence Gaál

HBLF Diversity Week, running between May 25-29, will move to digital platforms in 2020, with 12 companies and NGOs offering 13 diverse events, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The interactive and free events will take place on Facebook Live, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, GoToMeeting, Skype, featuring key messages by female leaders, employees with disabilities, representatives of Generation Z, and talented Roma youth among others.

Due to the situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, only four countries from the 24 national Diversity Charters of the European Union have agreed to organize diversity events in May this year: the charterʼs Czech and German partners are celebrating a Diversity Day, the Poles Diversity Month, and in Hungary HBLF celebrates initiatives and good practices for diversity in the workplace in a one-week program.

The event series will begin with the English-language International Womenʼs X Mentor program. For the opening event, registration is possible at www.sokszinusegikarta.hu.

HBLFʼs international mentors come from all over the world, including India, North America, the Philippines, China, Spain, Belgium, and, of course, Hungary. The opening event will be held in English, but the working languages of the week program will mostly be Hungarian.

In cooperation with the eventʼs German Diversity Charter partner (Charter der Vielfalt), participants may also take part in 257 German-language online programs on May 26.

More information about the events is available here.

