Future “Made in CEE” event at Kempinski

BBJ

The future of the economies of Central and Eastern Europe, their digitalization path and the economic partnership between Western and Eastern Europe will be subject of an event on October 31.

High level speakers at the conference in the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest will include László Palkovics, Minister for Innovation and Technology, Johannes Teyssen, CEO of German energy giant E.ON, as well as top managers from Siemens Poland, Volkswagen Slovakia, and the German branch of Boston Consulting Group.

The conference is organized by Netzwerk Digital, a new platform of German, Austrian, Swiss and Hungarian business and other organizations in Hungary, and by United Europe, a pan-European non-profit association set up by prominent European business people, politicians and analysts.

For more information and registration visit www.netzwerkdigital.hu (available in German and Hungarian).