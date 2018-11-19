Foreign ministry to host 11th Human Rights Forum

BBJ

The Deputy State Secretariat for Migration Challenges of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade will organize the 11th Human Rights Forum on November 27-28, bringing together national and international human rights experts, representatives of governments, international organizations and civil society.

The year 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as the 25th anniversary of the World Conference on Human Rights, therefore discussions of the 11th edition of the forum will focus on relevant and topical human rights issues in the course of three panel debates.

Panelists include Massimo Toschi, program manager of the Equality and Citizensʼ Rights Department of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights; Katalin Sulyok, head of the Office of the Ombudsman for Future Generations in Hungary; Eva Grambye, deputy executive director of the international division of the Danish Institute for Human Rights; Sonja Sattmann-Grabner, advisor to the Austrian Development Agency; and Timotej Šooš, from the Government Office for Development and European Cohesion Policy of the Republic of Slovenia.

The registration deadline for the conference is Wednesday, November 21.