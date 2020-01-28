February Grandhouse lunch at Gundel

Bence Gaál

The February Grandhouse lunch, featuring well-known Hungarian perfumer Zsolt Zólyomi will be held in the Gundel Restaurant on February 17, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Special guest Zólyomi will hold a presentation entitled "The human sense of smell is far more powerful than generally believed". Further information about him is available at zolyomiparfums.com.

Registration is available via e-mail to royaards@hu.inter.net. Members of the Grandhouse International Club are encouraged to bring guests.

Registration and welcome drinks are available from 12:30 p.m. on February 17, followed by a seated lunch from 1 p.m. The event takes place in the Elisabeth Ballroom of Gundel Restaurant (Gundel Károly út 4; 1146 Budapest). Registration is possible before February 7.

Participation costs HUF 8,000 for members and HUF 12,000 for non-members. The dress code is business attire (otherwise jacket).

The fee covers a welcome champagne drink, lunch, wine, mineral water, and coffee after lunch. Guests must pay for other drinks separately.

Payment is possible via bank-transfer before February 14, and by cash at the registration on the day of the event. Formal invoices or receipts will be given upon request.

Bank account of Grandhouse International Club: KDB Bank - acc. no.: 13597539-12302010-00059812. Please state “your name and seminar February 17, 2020”.

Cancellation is possible until the evening of Friday, February 7. However, if cancellations are made after February 7, the fee needs to be made in full.