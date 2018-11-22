Ex-Irish PM to give CEU lecture on Europe 100 years after WWI

Bence Gaál

John Bruton, a former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland and former EU Ambassador to the United States will deliver a lecture called “Europe 100 Years After the end of World War I”, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

John Bruton (Photo by Club De Madrid/Flickr)

The lecture will take place at the Central European University’s Auditorium A (1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 15) on November 26, from 5:30-7 p.m. The talk forms part of the CEU’s "Irish Speakers Series", and welcoming remarks will be delivered by Michael Ignatieff, CEU’s president and rector.

Bruton will reflect on the current state of Europe and the process of European political and economic integration 100 years after the conclusion of what was once called the “War to end all Wars”. He will also reflect on the current state of transatlantic relations and the challenges posed by such phenomena as Brexit and populism.

Registration is possible by following this link.