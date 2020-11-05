Energy leaders to discuss the future of energy industry at Budapest Energy Summit

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

On December 1, the leader of the energy industry will come together at the third Budapest Energy Summit to review how the sector has coped so far with the challenges of the fast-moving coronavirus situation and adjusted to the "new normal".

The region’s leading energy conference will focus on the transformation of the energy industry.

As the region’s leading energy summit, BEST is ideally placed to take a prominent role in connecting policymakers, the business ecosystem, and innovators to by providing a platform to discuss the driving trends of the industry and to identify the opportunities and challenges ahead of us.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó will open the Budapest Energy Summit together with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, who will speak about the Commission’s overarching strategy to provide secure, affordable and sustainable energy to all Europeans.

László Varró, Chief Economist of International Energy Agency (IEA) will present the new World Energy Outlook for the first time in the region at Budapest Energy Summit. The IEA’s flagship publication provides a comprehensive view of how the global energy system could develop in the coming decades.

Leaders of the major energy companies and stakeholders such as MET Group, E.ON Hungária Zrt, Dentons, Shell, and ExxonMobil will share their perspectives on how they managed to safeguard and stabilize their operations in the fast-moving coronavirus situation.

The natural gas industry has undergone many changes in the past, now it has to cope with the slower pace of energy demand growth which puts downward pressure on oil and gas prices compared with pre-crisis trajectories. Representatives of major players such as Gazprom, Tellurian, NOVATEK, TurkStream and many others will discuss the future role of natural gas at Budapest Energy Summit.

In the meantime, the renewables sector showcased surprising resilience to the shock sent by the pandemic situation. Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe will speak at the summit about the role that renewables will play in a green recovery.

Budapest Energy Summit will go virtual this year with a full-day schedule of live content that will maintain the highest level of event quality and truly international scope to once again bring together the energy community of the CEE region. Budapest Energy Summit will be organized as a broadcast television show featuring presentations, panel discussions, and interviews that you can follow by purchasing a virtual pass.

Secure your place now to receive updates about the conference.