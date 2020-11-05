Dutcham, TMF Group announce webinar on accounting, compliance challenges

BBJ

The Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and TMF Group are set to organize an online seminar on accounting and tax challenges and complexities while also taking a look at the easiest and hardest places to do business around the globe.

Hungary is the world’s 10th most complex jurisdiction from an accounting and tax point of view, according to a new report by global professional services firm TMF Group.

Topics discussed by TMG Group experts will include international trends driving standardization and places where local practices persist, global and local tax complexities, the ways in which technology is fostering a globalized business environment, and many other current issues.



Viewers will also have a chance to participate in a Q&A session, asking the experts participating in the panel discussion.



The event will take place on November 20, running between 10-11:15 a.m. The link to join the webinar will be sent out by e-mail before the event. The eventʼs official language is English.

TMF Group is the leading provider of administrative support services for international business expansion.

With some 7,800 experts – in-house, on the ground in over 80 locations – it is the only company worldwide to provide the combination of fiduciary, company secretarial, accounting and tax and HR and payroll services essential to the success of businesses investing, operating, and expanding across multiple jurisdictions.

TMF Hungary has a strong international team of around 200 specialists who help you to reduce risks, be compliant, better control your costs, and simplify your operations.

Participation is free of charge, but registration is required in advance.

Should you have already questions to the speakers, please send them to beata.rakos-szegleti@dutcham.hu.