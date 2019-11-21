Conference on regional economic cooperation in CEE

BBJ

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will organize a conference titled "Regional Economic Cooperation in Central and Eastern Europe” on November 25 at 10 a.m., KKI tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The venue of the event is the KKI offices (13-15 Bérc utca, Budapest 1016).

The English language conference is open to the public but requires prior registration.

The conference will start with a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation by Georgios Mitrakos, director general at the International Center for Black Sea Studies (ICBSS) and Márton Ugrósdy, director of the KKI.