CEID discussion: Is the EU still attractive?

The next event the European Café series, "Is the EU Still Attractive?", focuses on the changing image of the European Union, from within and beyond its borders, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.
The series of discussions on current European issue is organized by the Center for Euro-Atlantic Integration and Democracy (CEID), supported by Erste Stiftung.
Guests include Iurie Leanca, Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova; Vuk Jeremic, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia; and Zsolt Németh, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament. The discussion will be held in English, with moderation by Edit Inotai, a senior fellow at CEID.
The event will take place on Wednesday, December 5, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Mercure Budapest Korona (Kecskeméti utca 14, 1053 Budapest).
Further information and registration is available by sending an email to daniel.varga@ceid.hu. The number of seats is limited.