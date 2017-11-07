British Business Club reception on Nov. 15

Robin Marshall

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (BCCH) and the British Business Centre will be holding the next British Business Club reception at the residence of the British Ambassador on November 15.

During the reception at Lorántffy Zsuzsanna utca 7, Dr. Zoltán Gálik, Associate Professor at Corvinus University of Budapest, will provide insight into the Hungarian economy and Brexit. Registration starts at 5.45 p.m. for a 6 p.m. start.

The event is free of charge and for BCCH members and invited guests only, but there is limited space. To register for this event, e-mail Ádám Madarász (adam.madarasz@bcch.com). Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.