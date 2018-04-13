Belgian strategist to give lecture

BBJ

The director general of the Brussels based think tank EGMONT-Royal Institute of International Relations will give a public lecture in Budapest next week entitled “Strategic Unease: A World in Search of a New Balance”.

Johan Verbeke will be the guest of the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) for the event to be held on April 20 at 10 a.m at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest 1016).

Verbeke is an extremely experienced Belgian diplomat with postings in the Middle East, Central Afrika and South America, and a former Chef de Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. He served both in the EU (1992-94) and in the UN (2004-09) where he representied Belgium in the Security Council. He has acted as the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General both to Lebanon and Georgia.

His last two postings were as Belgium’s ambassador in London (2010-13), where he was granted the “Best Ambassador of the Year” award (2011), and Washington (2014-16). The event is public but registration is required by April 19 at the KKI website. The lecture will be held in English.