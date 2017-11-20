BCCH to host Christmas cocktails

Bridget Daley

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary and the British Business Center will hold their annual joint Christmas Cocktail Party on December 14 at the Eiffel Palace in Budapest.

Péter Szerémi, a public speaking coach and communications expert will host the event, and the British Ambassador to Hungary, Iain Lindsay, who is also honorary chairman of the chamber, will give a speech. Vazul Tóth, the chairman of the BCCH, will also welcome guests.

The party starts at 6 p.m. The event is free of charge for BCCH members and invitees of the British Business Center; the cost for non-members is HUF 8,500 (+VAT).

The deadline for confirming attendance is December 11. You can register on the BCCH website.