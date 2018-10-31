B-Day 2.0 blockchain conference at the Bálna

Bence Gaál

Blockchain Kutatási Egyesület (Blockchain Research Association) has announced that the B-Day 2.0 conference, one of CEE’s largest blockchain events, will be held at the Bálna (Whale) in Budapest on November 8-9, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Bálna (Whale) in Budapest, which will serve as B-Day 2.0ʼs venue.

Sponsored by OTT-One Nyrt, the conference will include more than 800 participants with the EXPO hosting more than 40 exhibitors, allowing the most innovative firms, world-class developers, and professional elite to present themselves.

Presenters include smart contract concept and bitcoin predecessor "bit gold" inventor Nick Szabo and Robby Schwertner, nicknamed "CryptoRobby", alongside several experts from countries such as the U.S., Russia, Switzerland, England, and Germany.

Further information about the conference is available on its official website.