4th edition of Sirha Budapest coming in February

BBJ

The fourth edition of the Sirha Budapest International HoReCa and Retail Show will be held between February 4-6 at the HUNGEXPO Budapest Fair Center, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The first Sirha Budapest show opened its gates in 2014 and welcomed 15,000 visitors at HUNGEXPO Budapest Congress and Exhibition Center. Since then, the interest towards the event is continuously growing, with the last edition attracting 21,500 professionals from the CEE region.

Sirha Budapest, as the member of Sirha International Network, successfully combines the traditional trade show with world-class programs for the professionals of hospitality, food, bakery and pastry, packaging, and gastronomy industries.

On February 4-6, professionals will once again be welcomed by a wide selection of programs, such as the Bocuse d’Or Hungarian Selection, where the best chefs of Hungary are competing to gain the right to represent their country on the European scene.

Two well-known competitions are returning this year as well, the Sirha Budapest Dessert Competition, and the National Mass Catering Championship. The latter is accompanied by a conference on the topic. A new event will be hosted on the exhibition as well, the Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs, the competition for young chefs.

Besides the most widely recognized events, Sirha Budapest offers a comprehensive conference selection too, where the Hungarian Association of Packaging and Materials Handling, the Heroes of Responsible Dining Foundation, the Hungarian Bakery Association will host speeches in their respected fields alongside the previously mentioned Mass Catering conference and the professional programs of the National Trade Corporation of the Hungarian Confectionery Industry.

But since it is a trade event, the focus stays on the exhibitors and business. Sirha Budapest is set to host more than 300 exhibitors from 19 countries, presenting their services, products, and innovations on 10,000 sqm.

To facilitate the creation of new business relations during the exhibition, a B2B meeting event will be organized by Enterprise Europe Network and PRIMOM Foundation, where the participants are matched for a speed business meeting by a program after registration. Last time this event brought together 138 participants to 93 meetings, of which 49 was international. The registration is available here: sirha2020budapest.b2match.io/

To visit Sirha Budapest, professionals must register themselves on the www.sirha-budapest.com website, where they can also find the continuously updated program offering. The special trade partner of the event is METRO and the special media partner is Trade Magazin.