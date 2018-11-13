41 startups pitch for awards at EIT Joint Grand Final

BBJ

The best 41 innovative startups and teams from Central, Eastern and Southern Europe will pitch their ideas at the EIT Joint Grand Final, competing for awards to the value of EUR 200,000, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The startups will pitch in front of international investors, corporate partners and the EIT Community’s networks. The event will host more than 200 attendees, including startups, international investors, corporate partners, as well as members of the EIT Community. Three keynote addresses will also be delivered at the event from innovation leaders.

Finalists include DiabTrend, with a properly personalized therapy for diabetic patients, with which they can see how their blood glucose level will change in the future, as well as HepC Inc., which is developing an all-oral cure for hepatitis patients suffering from decompensated disease resistant to all currently available therapies.

The event will take place at the Hilton Budapest (1014 Budapest, Hess András tér 1-3), running from 9 a.m. until 5.30 p.m. this Friday, November 16.

The European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT) is an independent EU body set up in 2008 to promote innovation and entrepreneurship across Europe. Further information and registration for the event is available on EITʼs official website.