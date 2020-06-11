Vestas secures 36-MW turbine order in Poland

BBJ

German renewables developer Enertrag AG has placed a firm and unconditional order with Vestas Wind Systems to purchase 36 megawatt (MW) of turbines for its wind projects in northwest Poland, Vestas said.

Photo by Bjoern Wylezich / Shutterstock.com

The projects, Dobrowo and Retowo, were successful in the latest Polish auction round, which has so far brought more than 350 MW worth of turbine orders to Vestas, the Danish manufacturer said.

For Enertrag’s projects, Vestas will supply, install and commission 10 units of V126-3.45MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6-MW power optimized mode. The order includes a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Turbine deliveries are expected to start in the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is due in the following quarter, Vestas said.