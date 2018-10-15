Two Hungarian firms in Deloitte Technology Fast 50

Bence Gaál

Companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe list have achieved the fastest growth rate ever, achieving average revenue growth of 1,290% in the past four years. Hungarian firms Supercharge and SmartFront made the list, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Balázs Csűrös

The list is led by Czech 3D printing company Prusa Research, achieving revenue growth of 17,118%. Czech airline reservation company Kiwi.com, last yearʼs winner, achieved growth of 14,377%, putting it in second place this year, while Croatiaʼs Q Software increased its revenues by 3,894%.

Hungarian software firm Supercharge Kft. managed to clinch 12th place on the regional list, with 740% growth. The company, founded in 2010 in Budapest, currently has an office in London and works with partners such as OTP, Santander Bank, Deutsche Telekom, and Delivery Hero (represented by NetPincér in Hungary).

The other Hungarian company on the list, SmartFront, is a developer of flexible, web-based company control solutions primarily for SMEs. Founded in 2011, its revenues grew by 288% between 2014 and 2017, gaining it 45th place on this yearʼs Fast 50 list.

"This year is the third time in a row the regionʼs tech companies set a new record in average revenue growth, which reveals that the explosive development of the field is ongoing in the region," said Balázs Csűrös, Deloitte Technology Fast 50ʼs Hungarian program leader.