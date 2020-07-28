Slovenia tourist arrivals drop 64.4% in June

Regional Today

Tourist arrivals in Slovenia slumped 64.4% compared to a year earlier at 243,202 in June 2020, following a 96.5% plunge in the May, amid travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures from the Statistics Office of the Republic of Slovenia.

Aerial drone view of Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia. COVID-19 has badly hit foreign tourist numbers for the country. Photo by Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock.com

Domestic tourists generated 154,448 arrivals in June and were up 2% year-on-year, while foreign tourists generated just 88,754 arrivals (down 83%).

Among foreigners, arrivals declined most from Germany (-30%), followed by Austria (-20%), Hungary (-8%) and Italy (-8%), SURS said.