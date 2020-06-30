Your cart

Slovakia producer prices fall for second month in May

 BBJ
 Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 12:30

Slovakia’s producer price declined for the second straight month in May, the latest figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show. The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.5% year-on-year in May, following a 0.3% decrease in April. 

Photo by Zerbor / Shutterstock.com

Domestic market prices declined 0.5% annually in May, after a 1.4% increase in the previous month. Prices for mining and quarrying declined 5.1% annually in May and those in manufacturing fell 3.7%.

Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew by 5% and those of water supply gained 1.5%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.8% in May, following a 1.6% decrease in the preceding month, SÚSR said on June 26.

 

 

