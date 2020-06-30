Slovakia producer prices fall for second month in May

BBJ

Slovakia’s producer price declined for the second straight month in May, the latest figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show. The producer price index (PPI) fell 1.5% year-on-year in May, following a 0.3% decrease in April.

Photo by Zerbor / Shutterstock.com

Domestic market prices declined 0.5% annually in May, after a 1.4% increase in the previous month. Prices for mining and quarrying declined 5.1% annually in May and those in manufacturing fell 3.7%.

Meanwhile, prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew by 5% and those of water supply gained 1.5%.

On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.8% in May, following a 1.6% decrease in the preceding month, SÚSR said on June 26.