Serbia’s Jugotex to open protective workwear factory in Bosnia

BBJ

Serbian manufacturer of protective clothing and equipment Jugotex will open a textile factory in Bosnia’s eastern municipality of Milici, the municipal council says, as cited by news portal SeeNews.

The contract for the opening of the factory was signed on September 7, the council said. The value of the investment in the project was not disclosed.

The factory will employ at least 25 workers, Jugotex owner Dejan Ristić said. It is expected to start operations by the end of 2021, SeeNews said.

Milici is located 90 km northeast of Sarajevo, in the Serb Republic (Republika Srpska), which is one of two entities that make up Bosnia Herzegovina. The other is the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.