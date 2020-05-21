Romania’s Romgaz to invest EUR 3.2 bln by 2026

BBJ

Romania’s state-controlled gas company, Romgaz, plans investments worth RON 15.7 billion (USD 3.55 bln) by 2025, according to the company’s investment strategy to be endorsed by shareholders, News.ro reported, as cited by news portal Romania-insider.

An illuminated oil and gas refinery plant in Navodari, Romania. Photo by Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

A significant part of the money (RON 5.47 bln) will go into the company’s offshore projects. Romgaz will invest another RON 5.38 bln in onshore natural gas production, including drilling works, exploration and exploitation wells, surface technological installations.

The company plans to finance about half of the investments (49%) from its own sources, 44% from attracted sources, and 7% with European funds.

The investment scenario does not include the potential negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and will be revised when the uncertainty diminishes, the company’s management said, according to Romania-insider.