Romania is one step closer to link Black Sea fields to shore

BBJ

Romania took an important step to starting the exploitation of its first gas deposit offshore as Romania-based oil and gas company Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) launched the installation phase for a 121 kilometer (78 mile) subsea gas pipeline within the offshore Midia Natural Gas Development Project (MDG), reports energy portal CE Energy News.

File photo shows deep sea drill ship at anchor in the Black Sea. Photo by isabela66 / Shutterstock.com

The MDG project is the first new offshore gas development project in the Romanian Black Sea to be built since 1989. It comprises the Ana and Doina gas fields located some 120 km offshore in the XV Midia Shallow area. The development is estimated to hold 10 billion cubic meter (bcm) of gas reserves.

The project consists of five production wells (one subsea well at Doina field and four platform wells at Ana field) and a subsea gas production system over the Doina well, which will be connected through an 18 km pipeline with a new unmanned production platform located over Ana field.

The 121 km subsea pipeline will ensure the delivery of the gas from the Ana platform to the shore, where a 4.3 km underground pipeline will connect to a new onshore gas treatment plant, with a capacity of 1 bcm per year, which represents 10% of Romania’s consumption.

The MDG project is expected to go online in 2021. BSOG is owned by Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), CEenergynews.com says.