Romania industrial production rises in July

BBJ

Romania’s industrial production rose in July, the latest data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows. Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.3% month-on-month in July.

Manufacturing output grew 4.3% monthly in July. Production in mining and quarrying gained 4.3% and electricity rose 2.7%.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 9.9% in July.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 8% monthly in July and fell 6.5% from a year ago, INS said on September 14.