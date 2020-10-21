Polish PGNiG and Norwegian Aker BP expand cooperation

Polish energy company PGNiG has revealed that its international trading arm, PGNiG Supply & Trading GmbH (PST) and Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP ASA have signed a contract for the sales and purchase of natural gas produced on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), according to information published on PGNiG.pl.

Photo by Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

In the future, the contracted natural gas may be transported by the Baltic Pipe to the Polish market, as well as to other countries of central and eastern Europe, PGNiG noted.

The PGNiG group and Aker BP have been cooperating successfully for several years, PGNiG highlighted. Earlier this year, the two companies brought the Aerfugle field on the NCS online, with Aker BP acting as operator and PGNiG as partner.

Production from the field is said to be economically viable at oil prices above USD 15 per barrel. Munich, Germany-based PST, which was established back in 2010, is a trader and supplier of natural gas and electricity in the European energy markets.