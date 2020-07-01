Polish PGE launches two new onshore wind farms

BBJ

Polandʼs PGE Group launched two new onshore wind farms over the weekend, reports the Polish Radio. The two installations, Starza/Rybice and Karnice II, in the northwestern part of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, comprises 43 turbines.

Photo by Cronislaw / Shutterstock.com

With a total installed capacity of nearly 100 MW (megawatt), the wind farms will mean it is possible to avoid the emission of more than 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), PGE (Polska Grupa Energetyczna) said in a press release.

The project has increased the total installed capacity of PGE’s wind farms by 20% to near 647 MW and strengthened the group’s position as the Poland’s largest manufacturer of green energy.

“Our ambition over the next 10 years is to double renewables generation capacity,” PGE CEO Wojciech Dąbrowski said. Polska Grupa Energetyczna is Polandʼs largest power conglomerate.