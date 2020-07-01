Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Polish PGE launches two new onshore wind farms

 BBJ
 Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 16:30

Polandʼs PGE Group launched two new onshore wind farms over the weekend, reports the Polish Radio. The two installations, Starza/Rybice and Karnice II, in the northwestern part of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, comprises 43 turbines. 

Photo by Cronislaw / Shutterstock.com

With a total installed capacity of nearly 100 MW (megawatt), the wind farms will mean it is possible to avoid the emission of more than 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), PGE (Polska Grupa Energetyczna) said in a press release.

The project has increased the total installed capacity of PGE’s wind farms by 20% to near 647 MW and strengthened the group’s position as the Poland’s largest manufacturer of green energy.

“Our ambition over the next 10 years is to double renewables generation capacity,” PGE CEO Wojciech Dąbrowski said. Polska Grupa Energetyczna is Polandʼs  largest power conglomerate.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles