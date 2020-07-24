Poland’s PGNiG imports of LNG rise 25% in H1

Energy Today

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG imported liquified natural gas (LNG) equivalent to 2.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in January-July, a 25% increase from the same period a year earlier, due to more deliveries from the United States.

Photo by Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Overall, its gas imports for the same period rose 1% to 7.5 bcm, with the bulk coming from Russia (4.1 bcm), the state-run utility said in its preliminary financial report late July 21, as cited by Montel News.

The company sold 5.2 bcm of gas on the country’s TGE power and gas exchange in H1, 10% more than in the same period of 2019, Montel News added.