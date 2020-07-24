Poland’s PGNiG imports of LNG rise 25% in H1

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Polish gas monopoly PGNiG imported liquified natural gas (LNG) equivalent to 2.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in January-July, a 25% increase from the same period a year earlier, due to more deliveries from the United States.
Overall, its gas imports for the same period rose 1% to 7.5 bcm, with the bulk coming from Russia (4.1 bcm), the state-run utility said in its preliminary financial report late July 21, as cited by Montel News.
The company sold 5.2 bcm of gas on the country’s TGE power and gas exchange in H1, 10% more than in the same period of 2019, Montel News added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben