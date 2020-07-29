One in five Croatian businesses operated in trade sector in 2019

Regional Today

Nearly one in five Croatian businesses operated in the trade sector in 2019, or 28,814 out of 136,260 enterprises, the Croatian News Agency (HINA) news agency reported citing data from the Financial Agency (FINA).

Photo by max.ku / Shutterstock.com

Businesses engaging in expert, scientific, and technical activities accounted for 15.8%, construction companies for 11.9%, and those in the manufacturing industry for 10.9% of the total number of enterprises.

FINA said that an analysis of financial reports showed that businesses in the trade sector had predominated in the last 20 years. The 136,260 enterprises employed 969,776 people, which is 6.4% more than in 2018, HINA added.