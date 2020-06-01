OMV Petrom, Eldrive to install 30 charging stations in Romania, Bulgaria

BBJ

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom has announced that, together with Bulgaria’s Eldrive, it will install 30 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in OMV-branded filling stations in Romania and Bulgaria, reports SeeNews.

A Nissan Leaf hybrid electric car connected to an Eldrive charging station, Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo by Stoyan Yotov / Shutterstock.com

Eldrive, which will subsequently operate the charging stations, is expected to install them within a two-year period.The first two stations of this project have already been installed in Bulgaria: one on the Struma motorway and one near the city of Plovdiv.

OMV Petrom is present on the fuel distribution market in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Serbia, operating a network of 800 filling stations under the OMV and Petrom brands.

There were approximately 400 charging stations for electric cars in Romania at the end of last year, according to OMV Petrom. The Eldrive network has more than 210 charging points in Bulgaria and Romania, says SeeNews.