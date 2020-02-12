Michelin Romania, part of the French Michelin group, wants to recruit more than 300 people this year for all the activities managed locally, business daily Ziarul Financiar reported, according to Romania-insider.

Michelin is looking to boost its workforce in Romania. Here the firmʼs famous mascot is seen with a passer-by on the Large Square (Piaţa Mare) in Sibiu, Romania. Photo by Dmitriy Feldman svarshik/Shutterstock.com

Currently, 940 people work at the company’s headquarters in Bucharest and more than 3,500 people are employed in the three factories that the French company operates on the local market.

Last year, Michelin Romania recruited more than 200 people for its activities at the Bucharest headquarters (marketing and sales, as well as shared services) and nearly 500 production operators and 70 engineers, Romania-insider said.