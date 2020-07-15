GasNet opens first mobile LNG station in Czech Republic

Energy Today

GasNet, a Czech natural gas distributor, has put into operation the first public mobile self-serve unit for liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the Czech market, reports Offshore-energy.biz. The facility is located in Klecany near Prague.

Graphic by Nippani / Shutterstock.com

“LNG technology has been tried and tested over more than 20 years. We estimate that the number of LNG-powered trucks in the Czech Republic will be increasing fast, at a similar rate as is the case with compressed natural gas (CNG)," GasNet’s chief financial officer Thomas Merker was quoted a saying.

"Likewise, we are confident that LNG will play a key role in meeting the Czech Republic’s environmental targets for the years 2025 and 2030 as regards reducing emissions,” he added.

Compared to diesel engines, LNG vehicles produce a significantly lower amount of emissions, generate less noise, and have lower operating costs over comparable traveling distances.

According to the National Clean Mobility Action Plan, there will be 6,900 LNG-powered trucks and 30 fueling stations in the Czech Republic by the year 2030, Offshore-energy.biz says.