Tourist taking a photo of traditional houses in Gjirokaster, Albania. Photo by Aleksandar Todorovic/Shutterstock.com

The total number of foreign nationals who visited Albania in 2019 increased by 8.1% year-on-year to 6.41 million, the country’s statistical office, Instat, said.

The number of foreign nationals who visited Albania for the purpose of recreation increased by 8.1% to 6.09 million during 2019.

The largest number of international visitors came from Kosovo, North Macedonia, Greece, Italy and Montenegro, while visitors from Switzerland registered the sharpest annual increase of 18.2%, in 2019, followed by Spain and Germany with 16.5% increase, each, Instat said on January 23.