EXIM hosts meeting of Visegrád Group peers

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Export-Import Bank (Eximbank) and Hungarian Export Credit Insurance, which share a single corporate identity under the name EXIM, organized the first Export Credit and Insurance Conference for Visegrád Group countries in Budapest on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported.

EXIM CEO Zoltán Urbán stressed the importance of the V4 countries - Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia - working to find new solutions to identical problems, while jointly supporting exporting companies and sharing risks.

All of the V4 countries have their own strengths - energy in Slovakia, the machine industry in the Czech Republic, renewable energy in Poland, and water management in Hungary - which can be better exploited by working together, he added.

The export credit agencies and state-owned financial institutions of the V4 countries have cooperated before, but the aim is to deepen these partnerships, Urbán said.

The export-import banks and export credit insurers of the V4 countries were due to sign a declaration Thursday evening. The V4 export credit agencies will meet next year in Bratislava.