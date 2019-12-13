As part of its effort to improve regional integration in the Western Balkans, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is extending EUR 15 million for the reconstruction and upgrade of the road section between Danilovgrad and Podgorica, improving connectivity between Montenegro’s two main cities, the EBRD said in a statement.

Graphic by Rainer Lesniewski/Shutterstock.com

The funds are part of a EUR 40 mln loan to Montenegro’s transport administration and contribute to the reconstruction costs of 216 km of the country’s main roads.

Improving the transport infrastructure is crucial in attracting investment and for further economic growth in the country. It will also support the tourism sector, a crucial part of the economy, the bank says.

The EBRD-financed rehabilitation project will also include climate resilience measures to help avoid the risk of erosion, landslides and floods. These include increased drainage capacity, reinforced road embankments and special bridge designs, EBRD added.