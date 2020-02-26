EBRD, EU and Banca Intesa Belgrade support Serbian SME’s

BBJ

Small and medium-sized enterprises in Serbia will benefit from better access to finance thanks to a EUR 15 million European Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan to Banca Intesa Belgrade for on-lending to private businesses, the EBRD says.

Photo by Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com

Borrowers will be able to apply for loans to invest in environmental protection, workers’ safety and product quality and safety, thereby implementing EU standards and becoming more competitive.

At least 60% of the total loan amount is allocated for investments related to green technology and energy efficiency.

In addition to loans, SMEs will be able to benefit from European Union-funded cashback grants worth 15% of the total investment, funded through the EU’s Instrument for Pre-Accession for Serbia, EBRD said on February 24.