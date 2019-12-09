The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Green Climate Fund (GCF), and the government of Luxembourg are supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises in Serbia by making EUR 20 million of finance available for climate mitigation and resilience projects through UniCredit Leasing Serbia, EBRD said in a statement.

Photo by Sepp photography/Shutterstock.com

UniCredit Leasing is the first leasing company to join Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF) Leasing in Serbia and will offer leases to its SME clients for investments in high-performing technologies that improve the use of energy, water and land resources in Serbia.

These leases will cover investments in technologies such as energy-efficient agricultural, commercial, drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting equipment, the EBRD said.