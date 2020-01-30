The Czech Republic received CZK 68.5 billion (some EUR 2.71 bln) more from the European Union than it sent to the union’s budget last year, according to the Czech Ministry of Finance, some CZK 24 bln more in comparison to 2018, Czech Radio reports.

Photo by Evgeniya Uvarova/Shutterstock.com

The ministry says the rise is due to the increase in drawing money from EU funds. The positive difference between receiving EU funding and contributing to the EU budget places the Czech Republic among the list of so-called net recipient states.

These include all three of the other Central European Visegrad 4 states (Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary). Meanwhile, Germany and France rank at the top of EU contributor states, Czech Radio says.