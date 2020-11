Croatia industrial output flattish in September

Regional Today

Croatiaʼs industrial output decreased by 1.1% year-on-year in September, after shrinking by an annual 1.2% in August, the Zagreb-based Croatian Bureau of Statistics (Crostat) said on Thursday, quoting working day-adjusted figures.

Image by Pixabay

Industrial production fell for mining by 15.2% annually in September, while rose for utilities by 5.8%. On year, manufacturing decreased by 1.5%. On a monthly comparison basis, industrial production rose by 1.7% in September, after falling by 1.1% in August.

Manufacturing output grow by 2.2% after went down 0.9% in August. Production of utilities increased by 2% following a 0.9% decrease in the prior month.