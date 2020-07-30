Business sentiment in Romania mostly positive in July

Regional Today

Most company managers in Romania expect growth in manufacturing, construction and retail in the next three months, while in the services sector relative stability is forecast, the Bucharest-based National Statistical Office (INS) says.

Photo by Vlad Ispas / Shutterstock.com

The managers of companies operating in the manufacturing industry expect a moderate increase in production volumes, with a positive 11% balance, during the next three months.

The balance is calculated as the difference between the percentage of respondents who expect positive developments and the percentage of those whose expectations are negative.

Regarding the number of employees, a moderate drop is expected, with a negative balance of 13%, while prices of industrial products are expected to be relatively stable in the following three months.

Demand for services is also expected to be stable, showing a positive balance of 4%. However, a drop in the number of employees is forecast, with a negative balance of 4%. According to the managers interviewed, prices will drop, with the negative balance here being 14%.

Construction companies expect a rise in the production volumes of their business in the next three months, with a positive balance of 23%. Managers anticipate a moderate rise in the number of employees and in the prices of construction works, with a positive balance of 9% and 10%, respectively.

Managers of retail companies expect a moderate increase in economic activity in the next three months, with a positive balance of 8%. The volume of orders placed by trade units to the suppliers of goods will be moderate, with a positive balance of 3%. Employers forecast a moderate rise in the number of staff in the next three months, with a positive balance of 12%. The managers expect that retail prices will rise, with a positive balance of 23%.

A total of 8,847 managers of Romanian-based companies in construction, manufacturing, retail and services were interviewed for the survey, INS said on July 28.