Bulgaria non-govt deposit growth slows in Jan

BBJ

Deposits of Bulgaria’s non-government sector rose by an annual 7.9% to BGN 84.1 billion (EUR 43 bln) at the end of January, following a 9.7% growth rate at the end of December, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) says.

Photo by Yeti studio/Shutterstock.com

Deposits of households increased by an annual 8.0% to BGN 55.8 bln at the end of January.

Loans to Bulgaria’s non-government sector increased by 9% year-on-year to BGN 62.9 bln (EUR 32.2 bln) at the end of January, following an annual rise of 9.3% at the end of 2019, the central bank added.

Loans to households rose by an annual 10% to BGN 24.1 bln, while loans to non-financial corporations totaled BGN 4.1 bln, up 43.6%, BNB said on February 25.