Slovakia’s consumer price inflation rose in November after easing in the previous month, figures from the Slovak Statistical Office (SÚSR) show.

Photo by xtock/Shutterstock.com

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3% year-on-year in November, after a 2.7% increase in October. In September, inflation was 2.9%.

The prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.3% annually in November and those of education, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 4.5% and 3.7%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November, reversing a 0.1% fall in the preceding month. The core inflation climbed to 2.7% in November from 2.4% in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.1% decrease in the previous month, SÚSR said on December 13.

 

 

