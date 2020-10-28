Park West phase one building structure reaches highest point

Bence Gaál

Property developer LIVINGʼs residential project Park West 1, located in Ferdinand quarter, has reached its highest point, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Construction is proceeding according to schedule, with the residential park due to be completed in Q4 2021.

Located in District 13, close to the Westend shopping center, LIVINGʼs residential project hopes to appeal to those leading an active lifestyle and who prioritize proximity to downtown Budapest. Smart solutions and community services offered by the residential park make the project particularly attractive. The 229 apartments, most between 40 and 50 sqm in size, are available for purchase with a special, discounted tax rate of 5% and with a down payment of just HUF 1 million this year.

The residential park at Szabolcs utca 15-25 also offers numerous public transportation options – metro, buses, and trams. District XIII also offers ample opportunity for relaxation, with City Park, the Budapest Zoo, and the recently renovated Széchenyi Thermal Bath just 10 minutes away on foot.

Constructed in three phases, the Park West project will include a total of 700 apartments, the majority of them between 40 and 50 sqm in size. According to the press release, the most important design consideration was to create efficient layouts, maximize natural light in the apartments, and establish environmentally friendly solutions. Each apartment comes with a terrace, a parking space in an underground parking garage, and upper-floor storage spaces. Some 70% of the apartments of Park West 1 are already sold.

LIVING is providing community amenities for Park West 1 residents, such as the community library, cleaning service, toolshed, and 24/7 delivery acceptance. Park Westʼs community living room offers residents co-working office space and relevant business corner services as well − all a part of how LIVING wishes to support a healthy work-life balance.

Each Park West 1 home will be fitted with smart solutions, allowing all residents to enjoy the benefits of SMART LIVING services. The SMART Home package, included in the basic package at no cost, includes a central unit, smart sockets, free WiFi service, and heating controls.

The optional SMART+ package, available for an extra charge, includes additional amenities to make residentsʼ daily lives even more comfortable.