Nearly 150,000 real estate transactions took place in 2019

Bence Gaál

According to estimates by real estate services firm Duna House, some 10,127 real estate transactions took place in December 2019 in Hungary, bringing the total number of transactions conducted last year to 149,720.

The relatively low December real estate market activity is in line with the trends of recent years, Duna House says. Yet the number of December transactions was about 4% higher than the average of the last couple of years.

According to data by the Central Statistical Office, the total number of real estate transactions was higher in 2017 (153,770 transactions) and 2018 (163,695) too. Duna House expects 2020 to bring about between 130,000-150,000 transactions.

The company says that about HUF 73.5 billion of mortgage loans for real estate purchases were realized in the last month of 2019, up from HUF 56.94 bln in the same month of 2018. According to a combination of data available by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) and estimates by Duna House, the total value of such loans taken out stood at HUF 903.33 bln at the end of 2019, up from HUF 850.35 bln in 2018.