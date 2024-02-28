Skanska Launches ESG+ Office Package

Today, an ESG-compliant office is not only a necessity due to market changes and EU requirements, but also an added value for employees. For this reason, Skanska has developed an offer to tenants consisting of services to support them in creating sustainable workplaces and non-financial reporting.

ESG+ is a package of services offered by Skanska, developed on the basis of discussions with businesspeople. Its aim is to support operations and increase the efficiency of teams, with an emphasis on environmental care and employee wellbeing. Tenants, both existing and potential, can benefit from the Swedish developer's expertise in a wide range of areas – from creating user-friendly spaces to carbon footprint issues to reporting on ESG-related elements.

“In an era of rapid market change and increasing demands for sustainability, it is no longer enough just to offer office space. Real value is added by taking a holistic approach to tenants' needs. Our ESG+ service package is a tool that allows our clients to focus on what matters most to them: growing their business and looking after the health and well-being of their teams," says Amarilla Cseke, leasing & asset director of Skanska’s commercial development business unit in Hungary.

"This is the result of our many years of experience in the European, Scandinavian, and U.S. markets, which has enabled us to adapt our offer to the real needs and expectations of clients in different locations – because we understand them well. Ultimately, it is an investment in a better future for all of us," she added.

Skanska's offer is divided into several areas. It includes advice on the sustainable use of office space and educational activities. For instance, it will enable tenants to learn how to save water or energy in an accessible way.

According to a press release by the company, it will also make it easier for them to control and optimize the costs associated with office use. A very important part of the service is also the information package provided as part of the ESG+ offer, which is a great support for non-financial reporting.