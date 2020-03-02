Home sales slightly down y.o.y. in February

Bence Gaál

Approximately 13,117 homes were sold in February 2020, about 3% fewer than in the same period of 2019, according to an estimate by real estate broker Duna House.

Duna House says that the 3% fall is not significant, adding that the numbers indicate the continued presence of demand on the market. Sales were nearly 2% higher than in February 2018.

The companyʼs experts expect sales to rise slightly over the upcoming period, resulting in a stable, balanced real estate market.

Mortgage loan placements came to HUF 73bn in February, up 16pc from the same month of last year when compared to data from the National Bank of Hungary, Duna House said.

According to the company, mortgage loan placements amounted to HUF 73 billion last month, up approximately 16% compared to the same month of the previous year. In February 2019, mortgage loan placements stood at HUF 62.6 bln according to data by the National Bank of Hungary.