Home price growth slows countrywide in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Home price growth slowed in Hungaryʼs biggest cities as well as the capital in the third quarter, a report released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) on Wednesday shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by Fabio Balbi/Shutterstock.com

Nominal year-on-year home price growth in Budapest slowed to 18.9% in Q3 from 24.4% in the previous quarter. Price growth also decelerated in other big Hungarian cities, regardless of region, to 20.5% from 22.1%, during the period.

Price growth in the capital had already started to slow in Q2, even as it continued to accelerate in other cities.

For the whole country, home price growth slowed to 14.8% in Q3 from 17.8% in the previous quarter.

In smaller municipalities, home prices edged down 0.2% in Q3 from the same period a year earlier.