GLP moves head office to rejuvenated ZenGarden

Bence Gaál

GLP Hungary, a leading investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks moved its head office to ZenGarden, owned and renewed by ConvergenCE, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

ZenGarden, formally known as Central Business Center, has recently undergone a major facelift by ConvergenCE. Its community spaces have significantly been redesigned and renovated, efficiency increased and its new image unveiled.

István Kerekes, country manager Hungary at GLP comments, "Year 2020 brought many changes to the world, but also for us. After operating successfully for more than 10 years in Hungary, the acquisition by GLP in July brought with it the desire for a new era in a more inspiring environment. The new office space enables us to pursue our business plan focussed on growth and providing exceptional returns to our investors."

"We are very happy to welcome GLP Hungary as a tenant. Their decision to choose ZenGarden is a validation of our continuous drive for improvement. We are pleased that our repositioning of this building has yielded great results; it not only attracts prestigious new companies, but the existing tenants also appreciate the more sophisticated occupier experience," adds Dóra Papp-Vas, leasing director at ConvergenCE. "ConvergenCE is not only the owner but also manages leasing, property and project management. To ensure the success of our projects we always take the most comprehensive approach based on our integrated expertise in the field of asset management."

Located in District II, ZenGarden offers around 10,000 sqm of office space, 156 parking spaces, a Spar supermarket, and its own restaurant. It boasts a panoramic view from the upper floors and has a quiet, 800 sqm green courtyard which is currently being landscaped to reflect the Zen objective of the owners.