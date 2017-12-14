Chinese interest on the rise for Hungarian homes

BBJ

Real estate prices are rising Europe-wide and this trend is expected to continue for several years in Hungary too. But there is also a new development: a growing number of Chinese are looking to invest in homes in Hungary.

According to online statistics of Hungarian real estate database ingatlan.com, there is a 40% increase in searches from Chines IP-addresses, László Balogh, lead economic specialist at ingatlan.com told daily Magyar Nemzet. These searches are not simple browsings, the visitors have also viewed the contacts of the sellers, so they are most probably deciding whether to buy.

The searches show that the viewers focus on private rather than commercial real estate, and the most popular area is District III of Budapest, in the price range of HUF 44 million-75 mln. Second ranked is District II, with an even higher price tag, between HUF 54 mln-80 mln. Districts XII and XI in Buda are fifth and seventh in Chinese searches, with price ranges between HUF 41 mln-98 mln and HUF 75 mln-99 mln, respectively.

In Pest, most popular areas are Districts XVI and XIV, where searches are directed towards cheaper homes, between HUF 50 mln-65 mln, but many searches also target Districts XVII, IV and XV. As for outer Budapest, Nagykovácsi is frequently searched for available homes, probably due to the American International School of Budapest operating there, Balogh added.

In most cases, Chinese buyers pay in cash and often bring the money in bags. It is also typical that they bargain heavily and have specific preferences regarding areas. Those who already live in Hungary look for two types of homes: cheaper flats in Pest or villas in Buda.