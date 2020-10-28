Budapest home prices fall 2.5% in Q2

remember me
Home prices in the capital fell 2.5% year-on-year in Q2, a quarterly report by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Nationwide, home prices rose 7.5% during the period.
Home prices in cities climbed 7.3%, while prices in smaller settlements rose 13.8%.
In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, Budapest home prices dropped 5.6%, while nationwide home prices increased 2.3%.
