Career opportunities on BBJ.hu, with SmartDreamers

BBJ

A large number of Budapest Business Journal readers are interested in the Hungarian labor market and the job offers of exciting companies in the market. Because the entire work system is a dynamic one, we realized that the connection between candidates and companies needs to be made not only on the classical recruitment platforms.

This is how we come to announce the launch of the “Careers” category on the Budapest Business Journal website, in collaboration with SmartDreamers, a social media recruitment and job marketing network, present in Hungary, Romania and Poland. We are happy to be able to tell you that we will offer all our readers a new type of content: the most attractive jobs in Hungary.

The decision to partner with SmartDreamers was an easy one, and that is because it offers an innovative approach to recruitment. With a database of more than 3,000 companies and 300,000 candidates from Hungary, Romania and Poland, SmartDreamers has created a job recruitment and promotion network that includes Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Google Ads, and now also BBJ.hu.

In addition, there is a continuous work of innovation in the field of recruitment and collaboration with important brands from various fields of activity.

BBJ.hu becomes, besides a source of qualitative information, the meeting place between talented candidates and the most attractive job opportunities. In this new job category, recruiters will be able to post a direct job ad to the BBJ, and candidates will apply for the right job in a very simple and innovative way.

Among the benefits that companies will have on the BBJ Careers Section is large job advertisement exposure, employer branding opportunities, and simplified connections, where both posting a job and applying for it takes only a few minutes. On the other hand, candidates will have industry news and job opportunities in one place, which will simplify the application process.

We invite you to explore this new way in which BBJ.hu helps its readers, and we will be happy if you help us in developing this job section, by sharing and following Budapest Business Journal and SmartDreamers.