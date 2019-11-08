Várhelyi nominated as EU Commissioner for Enlargement

BBJ

President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has chosen Adina Valean, a center-right Romanian MEP, to serve as her prospective transport commissioner — allowing Hungary to keep hold of the contentious enlargement portfolio, according to a report by ft.com.

MEP hearings for the nominees could be held on either November 13-14 or 18-19, a timetable that would allow an investiture vote in the new commission at the end of the month, ft.com reports.

The decision has been confirmed by Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman of the Commission, Hungarian news portal index.hu adds. Várhelyi is currently head of Hungary’s representations accredited to the European Union, Index says.